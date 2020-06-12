Gulfport man charged with statutory rape

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Biloxi police arrested a Gulfport man Friday on a charge of statutory rape. 41-year-old Laterrance Terrell Nathan is accused of having sex with someone younger than 16 years old. Nathan is being held in the Harrison County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories