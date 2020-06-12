BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Biloxi police arrested a Gulfport man Friday on a charge of statutory rape. 41-year-old Laterrance Terrell Nathan is accused of having sex with someone younger than 16 years old. Nathan is being held in the Harrison County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
LATEST STORIES
- Gulfport man charged with statutory rape
- President of Santa Rosa Professional Educators charged with aggravated assault
- More drive-thru COVID-19 sites announced for Okaloosa County
- Trump Admin proposes sweeping changes to US asylum laws
- Pensacola man arrested on federal child pornography charges