Mississippi man arrested for Felony Embezzlement

News

by: WKRG Staff

BILOXI, MS. (WKRG) — A Mississippi man was caught allegedly overcharging customers and keeping the funds to himself.

It was discovered that Riley was an employee of a business within the 12000 block of Shriners Boulevard.

The Biloxi Police Department says David Manuel Riley Jr. was selling products in an amount exceeding $1000 to customers.

Riley was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center, where he was incarcerated on a $35,000 bond.

The Biloxi Police Department asks anyone with information regarding this incident or any other incidents contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (228) 435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch at (228) 392-0641, the Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us, Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898, or submit a tip via the web at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

