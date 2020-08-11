Mississippi man arrested for assaulting 15-year-old who was riding his bicycle too close to him

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Deputies with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Mississippi man in the early morning of Aug. 1 for punching a 15-year-old multiple times in the face the night before.

The victim, Collin Untersee, told deputies that the perpetrator, Andrew Jonathon Harrell, 23, of Starkville, Miss., assaulted him because Untersee and his friends were riding their bikes too close to Harrell. This caused a verbal dispute. A woman with Harrell, according to the report, physically assaulted Untersee. Then, according to the report, Harrell punched Untersee in the face multiple times causing him to lose consciousness.

Camera footage of the incident shows Harrell standing over Untersee and punching him in the face, according to the report.

Untersee’s injuries include swelling, bruising and bleeding on his head and legs, according to the report. Deputies also reported there is a possibility of a concussion.

