Mississippi leaders react after President Trump tests positive for virus

News
Posted: / Updated:

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he departs the White House in Washington, DC on September 30, 2020. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi leaders offered their prayers and support to President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after they tested positive for the coronavirus.

The president tested positive just a few days after Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) attended a White House briefing.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories