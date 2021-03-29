Mississippi lawmakers pass bill to allow home delivery of distilled spirits

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Mississippi Legislature passed House Bill 1135, which would allow home delivery of distilled spirits in original containers from package stores, restaurants, bars and distilleries. This bill now heads to Governor Tate Reeves for signature.

If signed into law, the bill would take effect July 1, 2021.

Home delivery of distilled spirits from liquor stores and/or other off-premise retailers is currently allowed in more than 30 states plus D.C. Home delivery from restaurants and/or bars is allowed in 24 states plus D.C.

