Mississippi hospitals in crunch as COVID cases proliferate

Amachi Albright, 16, of Jackson, receives his COVID-19 vaccination at the Rose E. McCoy Auditorium on the Jackson State University campus in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Albright, was reluctant to receive the vaccination, but said his father had encouraged him to receive the vaccination, but failed to inform him that he would have to receive a second dose later this summer. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi’s top public health official says no intensive care beds are available in 35 of the state’s top-level hospitals as COVID-19 cases continue surging.

State health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs also says more than 200 people were waiting in hospitals’ emergency rooms to be admitted Monday. The waiting times affect not only people with COVID-19 but also those with other health conditions. The Health Department says more than 6,900 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Mississippi from Friday through Sunday. Dobbs says that could translate into about 500 new hospitalizations in coming days.