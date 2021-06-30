Mississippi Highway Patrol announces traffic safety initiative along coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), along with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Louisiana State Police, will be participating in a traffic safety initiative on Interstate 10 called “10-8 on 10, One Road, One Mission.” The enforcement effort will begin on Thursday, July 1.

According to MHP, troopers in their respective states will be placed statewide on Interstate 10 to remove impaired drivers, reduce crashes, promote seatbelt usage, and deter speeding.

“In joining with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Louisiana State Police, we are committed to one mission, keeping the public safe,” said Colonel Randy Ginn, Director of the Mississippi Highway Patrol. “As Troopers, we share not only borders but the same goals in saving lives and providing safe travel to and through our states.”

The initiative will kick off before the Fourth of July holiday travel period.