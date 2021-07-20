Mississippi health leaders discuss increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Health leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will held a news conference on Tuesday, July 20, to discuss the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Delta variant has caused a surge in cases in the state, leading to outbreaks, cases in children and deaths. State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said there has been some cases among those who are vaccinated, but those are a minority of the cases that are being reported.

He said the majority of the cases, hospitalizations and deaths are among those who are unvaccinated.

Dobbs said it’s also frustrating to battle misinformation on COVID-19.

“I’m frustrated. I’m mad. I’m depressed, because we’re going to watch people die for no reason, lies prompted by a relatively small number of misinformed, disillusioned people. It’s very difficult to watch. It’s upsetting to see this perpetual nonsense go unchallenged. I’m here to fight for Mississippi,” he said.

Dobbs said the health department is working to see if booster doses can be made available at county health departments.