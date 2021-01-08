Mississippi governor to sign new flag bill on Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves will sign a bill to ratify the newly adopted state flag at the Two Mississippi Museums on Monday, January 11.

Afterwards, Governor Reeves alongside Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann and House Speaker Philip Gunn will lead a flag-raising ceremony on the grounds of the Mississippi State Capitol.

The event will start at 2:30 p.m.

