MSDH to offer community level COVID-19 testing in September

by: WJTV Staff and Alex Love

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In the past three days combined, Mississippi has seen less than 900 new cases of COVID-19. Leaders said the key to keep the numbers declining is to detect who’s spreading it, which means testing is vital.

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is stepping up in a new way to grow those options for the public by creating community level testing this month.

Every county, every week will have a drive-thru site set up for anyone who has symptoms or fears of catching COVID-19 to schedule a time to be tested. Teachers can also sign up for testing.

