MSDH to offer community level COVID-19 testing in September

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In the past three days combined, Mississippi has seen less than 900 new cases of COVID-19. Leaders said the key to keep the numbers declining is to detect who’s spreading it, which means testing is vital.
The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is stepping up in a new way to grow those options for the public by creating community level testing this month.
Every county, every week will have a drive-thru site set up for anyone who has symptoms or fears of catching COVID-19 to schedule a time to be tested. Teachers can also sign up for testing.
LATEST STORIES:
- Computer glitches disrupt classes as schools return online
- Doctors study why obesity may be tied to serious COVID-19
- Stimulus check: GOP bill will not include direct payments
- Man told police he ‘lost it,’ shot mother to death over orange juice, remote and car use
- Killer whale who grieved her dead calf for 17 days is a mother again