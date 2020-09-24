Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves praises President Trump’s efforts in readying coronavirus vaccine

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is praising President Trump’s efforts to have a coronavirus vaccine ready in the next few months.

Reeves is urging people to get the vaccine as soon as it’s ready. He has previously asked people to not allow their political beliefs to get in the way of handling the pandemic.

A handful of vaccines are already in the final stages of testing in the United States.

President Trump has said that the vaccine will be ready by November — the CDC says it won’t be ready until early next year.

