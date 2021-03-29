Mississippi governor signs $1,000 teacher pay raise bill

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Governor Tate Reeves announced he signed House Bill 852, which would increase some of the lowest teacher salaries in the United States.

Mississippi teachers and teachers’ assistants will receive a $1,000 pay raise during the year that begins July 1. Newer teachers will receive $1,100 in an effort to make the jobs more attractive.

“Today, I signed HB 852 to provide a much needed teacher pay raise! Our teachers deserve this – and more!” said Reeves on Twitter.

Mississippi has long had some of the lowest teacher salaries in the nation. According to the Southern Regional Education Board, the average teacher salary in the U.S. for 2018-19 was $62,304. For Mississippi, the average was $45,105.

