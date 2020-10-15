Mississippi governor on increase in virus cases: “Important to remember that COVID-19 is not gone!”

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 1,322 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, Governor Tate Reeves released a statement on social media about the increase in cases.

Important to remember that COVID-19 is not gone! We’ve seen numbers increase over the past few weeks. Please stay watchful and protect yourself. We want to be cautious and limited in using executive action—we’re counting on the people of Mississippi to be wise and careful!

Gov. Tate Reeves, R-Miss.

On September 30, 2020, the statewide mask mandate expired.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories