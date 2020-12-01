13 additional Mississippi counties under mask mandate

News

by: WJTV Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves announced 13 additional counties have been added to his executive order on COVID-19 restrictions, including mask mandates.

Those additional counties are: Adams, Amite, Coahoma, Franklin, Jefferson, Kemper, Monroe, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Quitman, Scott, Sunflower, and Washington. 54 of Mississippi’s 82 counties are now under mask mandates

“I hope that people believe me when I say this is a time when the virus is extremely present,” Reeves said. “It is all around us right now, more than almost any time before. Please continue to be careful and safeguard yourself and your loved ones.” A copy of the Executive Order can be found here

On Tuesday, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs announced 1,057 patients have been hospitalized with the coronavirus. The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) also reported 1,141 new coronavirus cases in the state, along with 29 additional deaths.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories