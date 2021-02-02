COVID-19 vaccines expected to arrive at some Mississippi pharmacies next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Governor Tate Reeves announced more than 250,000 Mississippians have been vaccinated with their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state expects to receive more doses, including ones that will go to pharmacy partners.

The governor stated an additional 21,000 doses are on the way to private clinics, hospitals and partners. Patients will have to check those locations to see if there are shots available.

According to State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, Walmart pharmacies and some independent pharmacies in the state should be able to vaccinate by February 12 for those who schedule an appointment.

Dr. Dobbs said January 2021 is likely to be the deadliest month in COVID-19 deaths in Mississippi. He explained the state could easily experience the holiday surges, which would put pressure on hospitals.

The State Health Officer also said the COVID-19 variants from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil have not been detected in Mississippi yet.

Governor Reeves said the current COVID-19 executive orders are set to expire on Wednesday, February 2. He expects to extend the orders Wednesday afternoon. The orders include social distancing guidelines and face mask requirements.