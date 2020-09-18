JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves will hold a news conference on Friday to give an update on the current situation of COVID-19 in Mississippi, and he will discuss the state’s ongoing strategy to limit transmission.
The governor will be joined by U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith and Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson. Governor Reeves will also address recent backwater developments.
The news conference will be at 2:30 p.m. at the State of Mississippi Woolfolk Building in Jackson.
LATEST STORIES:
- Mississippi governor gives update on COVID-19, backwater developments
- ‘The Grifter’s Club’: New book goes behind the scenes at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago
- Second stimulus checks: Lawmakers leave for weekend without deal in sight
- Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency offers hotline for tree or debris removal
- Florida National Guard rescues 198 from Hurricane Sally floodwaters