Mississippi governor encourages neighbors to stay home due to icy conditions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Along with other law enforcement agencies and officials, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is encouraging people to stay at home on Wednesday due to the ice on roadways.

“Please stay home if possible, and check on your neighbors. Power is being restored to anyone who is out as quickly as possible, and road crews are operating across the state. Stay warm and stay safe. God bless,” he stated on social media.

For motorists who must drive in winter weather conditions, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) offers these safe driving tips.

Slow down; ice can be hard to see on road surfaces.

Allow more space between the vehicles around you, especially for 18 wheelers and vehicles with trailers.

Brake early and gently to avoid skidding, and never slam on the brakes.

Avoid distractions, such as talking or texting on a cell phone.

Stay alert.

Be sure to pack blankets and water in case you become stuck for a long period of time.

Click here to keep up with the road conditions in Mississippi.