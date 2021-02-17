Mississippi governor encourages neighbors to stay home due to icy conditions

News

by: WJTV Staff,

Posted: / Updated:

Icy conditions in the Delta (Courtesy: MHP Greenwood)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Along with other law enforcement agencies and officials, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is encouraging people to stay at home on Wednesday due to the ice on roadways.

“Please stay home if possible, and check on your neighbors. Power is being restored to anyone who is out as quickly as possible, and road crews are operating across the state. Stay warm and stay safe. God bless,” he stated on social media.

For motorists who must drive in winter weather conditions, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) offers these safe driving tips.

  • Slow down; ice can be hard to see on road surfaces.
  • Allow more space between the vehicles around you, especially for 18 wheelers and vehicles with trailers.
  • Brake early and gently to avoid skidding, and never slam on the brakes.
  • Avoid distractions, such as talking or texting on a cell phone.
  • Stay alert.
  • Be sure to pack blankets and water in case you become stuck for a long period of time.

Click here to keep up with the road conditions in Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories