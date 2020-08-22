Mississippi governor declares State of Emergency due to tropical storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves declared a State of Emergency for Mississippi in anticipation of the tropical storm systems in the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Storm Laura formed in the Atlantic on Friday morning. Meanwhile, Tropical Depression 14 has strengthened to become Tropical Storm Marco. Laura is forecast to become a hurricane while Marco is projected to remain a tropical storm.

