Mississippi Governor declares emergency ahead of Laura, Marco

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency Saturday ahead of Tropical Storms Laura and Marco, which are headed into the Gulf of Mexico.

The dual threat places the state in a unique position. Reeves says not only is the state preparing for two potential storms, it’s also dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. Regardless of where the storms make landfall, Reeves says the state will be prepared.

Both storms are forecast to strike the U.S by Tuesday or Wednesday. Marco’s path is heading toward Texas, while Laura has moved away from Florida and toward Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

