Mississippi Governor declares emergency ahead of Laura, Marco

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Tate Reeves

Mississippi Governor-elect Tate Reeves addresses his supporters at a state GOP election night party Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Jackson, Miss. Reeves, the current lieutenant governor, defeated Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency Saturday ahead of Tropical Storms Laura and Marco, which are headed into the Gulf of Mexico.

The dual threat places the state in a unique position. Reeves says not only is the state preparing for two potential storms, it’s also dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. Regardless of where the storms make landfall, Reeves says the state will be prepared.

Both storms are forecast to strike the U.S by Tuesday or Wednesday. Marco’s path is heading toward Texas, while Laura has moved away from Florida and toward Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Tropical Storm Laura

Tropical Storm Laura

Tropical Storm Laura

Tropical Storm Marco

Tropical Storm Marco

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories