Mississippi governor announces mask mandate for seven additional counties

News

by: WJTV Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves announced additional measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Mississippi. He announced seven additional counties are now under a masks mandate, along with the nine counties that were placed under the mandate last week.

The seven counties are as follows:

  • Benton
  • Carroll
  • Harrison
  • Jones
  • Leake
  • Madison
  • Marshall

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said 580 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized. He said 157 patients are in intensive care units, and 66 of those patients are on ventilators. According to Dr. Dobbs, the state has 19% ICU capacity. He said those numbers are stable at this time.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories