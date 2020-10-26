Mississippi governor announces mask mandate for seven additional counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves announced additional measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Mississippi. He announced seven additional counties are now under a masks mandate, along with the nine counties that were placed under the mandate last week.
The seven counties are as follows:
- Benton
- Carroll
- Harrison
- Jones
- Leake
- Madison
- Marshall
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said 580 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized. He said 157 patients are in intensive care units, and 66 of those patients are on ventilators. According to Dr. Dobbs, the state has 19% ICU capacity. He said those numbers are stable at this time.
