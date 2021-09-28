Mississippi gov: Still no word on medical marijuana session

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is still not saying whether he will call legislators into special session to enact a medical marijuana program and consider other issues that House and Senate leaders are promoting.

Reeves spokeswoman Bailey Martin says no announcement was expected from the governor Monday. Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and House Speaker Philip Gunn said Friday that they want Reeves to set a special session because negotiators from the two chambers have agreed on a medical marijuana proposal, and they believe they’ve lined up enough votes to pass it. Hosemann and Gunn also want legislators to provide financial help to hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories