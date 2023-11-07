LEAKESVILLE, Miss (WKRG) — Polls open at 7 this morning in Mississippi’s general election. Thousands are expected to cast their ballot sometime today. We went to Greene County, Mississippi.

Greene County is geographically large and people were getting the gear shipped out to different polling locations around Greene County Monday. The circuit clerk said she expects to have a fairly robust turnout–hopefully 50 percent. A turnout that high would put Greene County above the statewide average from 2019.

With no early voting most will cast their ballots in person today. Polls will be open for 12 hours but a lot of work goes into preparing for today.

“Go visit the polling places and everything. Personally, it’s a very busy day. It’s rather stressful, mainly because all eyes are on us all day. And it’s like the Super Bowl of elections in a sense. Whenever you kind of look at it that way,” said Circuit Clerk Cecelia Bounds.

The biggest statewide race is Republican Tate Reeves trying to secure a second term as governor against Democratic Challenger Brandon Presley, but there are several other statewide and local races–in Greene County on their three-page ballot.