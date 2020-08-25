Mississippi flag commission selects final two flag designs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Members of the Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag met at the Old Capitol Museum in Jackson on Tuesday.
Each of the five final flag designs under consideration were raised on the flagpole. Afterwards, the commissioners continued their meeting at the Two Mississippi Museums.
During their meeting, the commission eliminated three of the designs: the blue and red flag with the state outline, the blue flag with the magnolia tree and the flag with the magnolia on a white field with the red and blue bars on the side.
The final two flags are the “Great River Flag” and the flag that has the magnolia on a dark blue field with red stripes on each end.
Commissioners will choose one design at a meeting on September 2, and that will go on the November 3 ballot. If voters accept the design, it will become the new Mississippi flag. If they reject it, the commission will find a new design to go on the ballot later.
