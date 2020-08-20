Mississippi expected to apply for federal unemployment assistance

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves and the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) announced on Thursday that Mississippi will apply for an additional $300 of benefits a week from the Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) program.

Once Mississippi’s application is approved, MDES will implement the program and funds will be available within three to four weeks.

On Tuesday, August 8, President Donald Trump signed a Presidential Memorandum making grant funding available to states and territories through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) under the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act.

The memorandum enables electing states to offer additional “Lost Wages Assistance” to eligible unemployed workers receiving unemployment benefits.

Benefits will be available for weeks of unemployment beginning the week ending August 1, 2020, through weeks of unemployment ending no later than December 27, 2020, or when the balance in FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund (DRF) reaches $25 billion, or when the $44 billion from the DRF designated for LWA is exhausted, or when the state matching funds have been exhausted, whichever occurs first.

Mississippians who are unemployed or partially unemployed due to COVID-19 and are currently receiving a weekly unemployment benefit amount of $100 or more from one of the following programs will be eligible to receive an additional $300 a week in the LWA FEMA program:

Unemployment Insurance (UI)

Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE)

Unemployment Compensation for Ex-Servicemembers (UCX)

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC)

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA)

Extended Benefits (EB)

Trade Readjustment Allowances (TRA)

Self-Employment Assistance (SEA)

New: @tatereeves announces the intent to apply for additional unemployment assistance that came from President Trump’s executive order. @WJTV — Gerald Harris (@GeraldHarrisTV) August 20, 2020

LATEST STORIES: