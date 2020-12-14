JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson (R-Miss.) hosted the meeting of presidential electors on Monday, December 14.
The state’s six electors cast their votes for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in the presidential election.
Click here to watch the meeting.
LATEST STORIES:
- Federal agencies hacked in monthslong global cyberspying campaign
- Bishop William Wack, CSC, celebrates Cathedral of the Sacred Heart dedication
- National organization repurposes summer camps, combating ‘summer slide’ in reading and math
- Mississippi electors meet to cast votes for presidential election
- Newsfeed Now: US health workers receiving COVID-19 vaccines; Electors meeting to choose next president