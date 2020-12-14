Mississippi electors meet to cast votes for presidential election

News

by: WJTV Web Staff,

Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump (left) and President-elect Joe Biden (right). (Photos courtesy of Getty Image)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson (R-Miss.) hosted the meeting of presidential electors on Monday, December 14.

The state’s six electors cast their votes for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in the presidential election.

Click here to watch the meeting.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories