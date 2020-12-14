Mississippi electors meet to cast votes for presidential election

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- Bishop William Wack, CSC, celebrated a two hour Mass for the dedication of the completed renovations of the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart on Sunday, December 13, 2020.

The renovation took seven months and cost $5.7 million. The two hour Mass began with a procession outside. Bishop Wack anointed the altar and the walls with sacred chrism oil as well as censed the altar. Blessing the altar marks it as a symbol of Christ and as a sacred place which makes Christ present in the Mass through the Eucharistic sacrifice.