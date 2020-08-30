Mississippi deputies, officers find body of Pascagoula man who reportedly drowned

Unedited press release from Jackson County Sheriff’s Department:

On Sunday, August 30, officers from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, along with Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies, recovered the body of a Pascagoula man who reportedly drowned August 29. Sheriff Mike Ezell says Philip Allen Alexander, 65, was located and recovered from Summerlin Bayou in Vancleave. The sheriff says it’s believed Alexander fell off a houseboat into the water. No other information is available at this time. Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks is conducting the investigation.

Also on August 30, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks and Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a fatal crash involving two boats in Little River in the Escatawpa area. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd says 57-year old Calvin Brewer of George County died in the accident. Sheriff Mike Ezell says three juveniles were in the second boat. They were treated for minor injuries. The accident happened around 10:15 Sunday morning. The investigation is being conducted by The Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks.

