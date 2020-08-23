Mississippi coastal communities prepare for Hurricane Marco

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Gulfport made last minute errands to the store ahead of Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura.

Marinas in Biloxi, Gulfport and Long Beach have ordered boaters to evacuate for safety and to protect them from the storm surge that’s expected to affect the area on Monday. Marco is predicted to make landfall near the New Orleans area.

While Laura will follow a similar path, it won’t hit the coast at the same time as Marco. Laura is expected to be a day behind, but the storm could strengthen once it reaches the open Gulf of Mexico.

The calm before the storm, literally. I’ll be down on the Gulf Coast from now until Wednesday covering #HurricaneMarco and Tropical Storm Laura impacting #Mississippi. Stick with @WJTV on air and online for the latest updates. #FocusedOnYou pic.twitter.com/pb55Xldxfh — Alex Love (@AlexLoveWJTV) August 23, 2020

