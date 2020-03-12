Mississippi Department of Corrections suspends visitation due to coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Corrections suspended visitation at all facilities due to the coronavirus. MDOC said they are working to establish sanitation and prevention protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Attorneys and essential visitors will be allowed, and the area of visits will be sanitized upon completion of each visit.

“We acknowledge any inconveniences that inmate family members and others may experience from the temporary suspension of visitation,” said Deputy Commissioner Jeworski Mallett. “However, these actions are necessary for public safety and protecting our inmates, their loved ones, and our staff.”

There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the MDOC prison system.

