“Mission Day” in Mobile Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you see more people looking at their phones in downtown Mobile Sunday, there’s a reason. They’re using mobile apps to explore Mobile. The mobile gaming company Ingress is hosting a mission day in the Port City. Players using a variety of mobile games, like Pokemon Go or Harry Potter Wizards Unite, will set out on up to 18 missions in Mobile starting Sunday morning.

Organizers say they have at least 50 people sign up as of Thursday. Using public spaces and augmented reality games, groups will explore Mobile together, on foot. Players are asked to gather at 10 Sunday morning in Spanish Plaza. The gaming starts at 11. For more information click here.