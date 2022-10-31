GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One person was arrested Friday after investigators found a body at a home in Guntersville.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), the body was found at a home on Stewart Hollow Road near the bottom of Grant Mountain. Deputies claim the body was found while the property was being searched.

According to a Facebook post by Marshall County Coroner’s Office, the body was identified as Kendra Leigh Green, 25, of Arab.

Green had been reported missing by family members and searches had been conducted for several days. She was found in a shed on the property.

Deputies, along with Grant Police and the coroner’s office, responded to the scene.

The sheriff’s office confirmed Patrick Gerald Seals of Guntersville was charged with abusing a corpse, a Class C felony, in connection to the body being found. Additional charges and arrests will follow later, the sheriff’s office claimed.

The case remains under investigation.