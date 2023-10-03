MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Theodore man, who was previously missing, has been found and he’s safe, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Monday afternoon, Mobile police officers responded to the dead end of Murray Hill Road near Roberson Road in reference to a missing person.

Upon arrival, they discovered Charles Freeland, 79, unresponsive, wedged under his vehicle, a 1998 Honda Accord, according to a Mobile Police Department news release.

Freeland was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Saturday, Freeland left his Carol Plantation Road home in Theodore and headed to an address on Murray Hill Road around 6 p.m. to visit family, according to police.

Family members had last spoken to Freeland on the phone around 7 p.m. the same day, and during the conversation, he said he was lost on an unknown dirt road, police said.