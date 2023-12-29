PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A missing Northwest Florida woman has been found safe and sound, according to the Pensacola Police Department.

News 5 is working to learn more information about this new development.

Isabel Lawson, a Santa Rosa County woman who had been missing since Dec. 26, has been found, according to the Pensacola Police Department. (Photo courtesy of the PPD)

Isabel Lawson, 24, had been missing since Dec. 26, according to police, who said she walked away from an addiction treatment center on Spring Street in Pensacola.

Since then, eyewitnesses have spotted the former Los Angeles model in various locations, according to police.

First, she was reportedly spotted at a Circle K convenience store on Cervantes Street in Pensacola.

Later, on Wednesday, she was reportedly spotted at a Mobile gas station with a man believed to be homeless.

Lawson’s family called in The Shepards, an anti-human-trafficking organization aimed at finding missing people, to aid the search.

This is a developing story. News 5 will provide more information as it becomes available.