MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The body of a missing Hurley, Mississippi man has been found on Chunchula Landfill Road and the family has been notified, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Edwin Ladnier, 60, was reported missing on Sunday morning around 8 a.m.; he was last seen at his home and planned to visit his son in Moss Point, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

The body of Joe Ladnier, 60, was found Friday afternoon, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. (Photo Courtesy of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department)

But the JCSD later reported that Ladnier’s truck was seen Sunday morning in Wilmer, Alabama. The JCSD then said in a Facebook post on Thursday that the search for Ladnier transferred from their jurisdiction to the MCSO.

Ladnier’s red 2004 Toyota Tundra truck was found within the 9100 block of

Chunchula Landfill Road in Chunchula, Alabama, according to an MCSO news release.

GENERAL LOCATION OF RECOVERED TRUCK:

“The vehicle had been backed into an abandoned driveway and was discovered by Mobile

County Road and Bridge Personnel,” the release said.

MCSO detectives and MCSO crime scene investigators responded to the location and reportedly found several of Ladnier’s personal items inside the truck.

These included a pillow, a computer bag with a laptop, $146 in cash, and a pistol holster with no pistol, according to the release.

“Once inventory of the truck was completed, the truck was transported by a towing service to Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Property division,” the release said.

The Southern Star Search and Rescue team searched the area with canines and the MCSO Special Operations Unit personnel’s help.

“The animals were able to track the scent of what they believed to be the missing person to 8551 Chunchula Landfill Road,” an MCSO news release said. “The residence appeared to have electricity but no one was inside …

“The residence appeared to have been vacant for some time and there was no evidence found inside the residence that Ladnier had been there.”

MCSO detectives ended the search, including drone surveillance, after seven hours.

After that official search ended, Ladnier’s body was recovered.

This is a developing story. News 5 will provide more details as they become available.