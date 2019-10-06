Missing Louisiana teen found

PASCAGOULA, MS — Missing Louisiana teen, Noah Daigle, has been found.

Daigle, who has autism, went missing last month from Ponchatoula, Louisiana. The 19-year-old went missing on September 18. The Ponchatoula Police Department says he was last seen leaving his home in a white 2001 Cadillac Eldorado. The vehicle was located Sunday night just a mile shy of the Alabama State Line in Mississippi. Police say the car had run out of gas.

Geaux Rescue has been helping search for Daigle since he went missing. They tell News 5 Daigle was found in the woods behind the Walmart in Pascagoula.

Daigle is with his grandfather and uncle and is eating Popeye’s chicken. He will be going to the hospital for evaluation.