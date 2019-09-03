Missing Florida teen with mental health issues

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Authorities are asking for help in finding a missing Florida teenager. 17-year-old Terri McGavran was last seen at her home in Pace on Sunday, September 1st.

Her mother suspects she sneaked out to meet someone she may have been talking to online. According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, McGarvran left her bedroom window propped open, indicating she intended to return home. Authorities say she suffers from extreme anxiety, ADHD and borderline personality disorder and is without her medications.

McGavran is described as 5’5”, 245 lbs with brown/maroon hair & brown eyes. She has a large scar on the top of her left foot, a scar in her left eyebrow and three piercings in each ear. If you know where she is, please contact Deputy C. Berry with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office at (850)-981-2230.