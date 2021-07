TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WKRG) — A Missing Child Alert has emerged from the Tallahassee area.

13-year old Darius Swain was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans with white Nike flip flops.

If you have seen or know of Swain’s whereabouts please call the Tallahassee Police Department at 850-891-4200 or 911.