Missing Child Alert issued for three children in Florida

A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for three little girls on Monday.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Iyana Sailor, Nahlia Wade, and Noelle Wade were last seen in the area of the 6000 block of Williams Road in Seffner, Florida.

Authorities say they may be with 25-year-old ShaunQue Sailor traveling in a 2006, green Honda Ridgeline, FL tag number NKAY80.

ShaunQue Sailor

