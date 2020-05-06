Missing Child Alert issued for 8-year-old girl in Florida

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) – A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for 8-year-old Aiyona Miller, last seen in the area of 300 block of White Street in Key West. FDLE say she was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt, pink/blue Nike shorts, and pink flip-flops.
According to FDLE, the child may be with 34-year-old Akeem Harris.
They say the two could possibly be in the Key West or Homestead areas. A gray vehicle may be involved in the missing incident.
