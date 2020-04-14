Missing child alert for 15-year-old girl

UNEDITED PRESS RELEASE:
A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Jasynda Suarez, a white female, 15 years old, 4 feet 11 inches tall, 130 pounds, black hair and brown eyes, last seen in the area of the 1300 block of Sierra Circle in Kissimmee, Florida, She was last seen wearing a green sweater. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Kissimmee Police Department at 407-846-3333 or 911
