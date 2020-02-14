Missing Child Alert for 15-year old Florida boy

WHITE SPRINGS, Fla. (WKRG) — A Missing Florida Child Alert was issued for John Wentworth, 15-years-old.

He was last spotted on 9000 block of SE 128th Avenue in White Springs, Florida, wearing a white tank top, blue jeans, boots and a camouflage hat.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact FDLE or the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 386-792-1001 or 911.

LATEST STORIES: