Missing Child Alert for 15-year old Florida boy

WHITE SPRINGS, Fla. (WKRG) — A Missing Florida Child Alert was issued for John Wentworth, 15-years-old.
He was last spotted on 9000 block of SE 128th Avenue in White Springs, Florida, wearing a white tank top, blue jeans, boots and a camouflage hat.
If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact FDLE or the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 386-792-1001 or 911.
