Missing Child Alert for 15-year old Florida boy

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHITE SPRINGS, Fla. (WKRG) — A Missing Florida Child Alert was issued for John Wentworth, 15-years-old.

He was last spotted on 9000 block of SE 128th Avenue in White Springs, Florida, wearing a white tank top, blue jeans, boots and a camouflage hat.

 If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact FDLE or the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 386-792-1001 or 911.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories