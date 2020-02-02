Missing Florida Child Alert Canceled: Florida child found safe

by: WKRG Staff

UPDATE (9:52 p.m.) — The missing child alert for Alayjah Bridges has now been canceled. Authorities say the child is safe.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A missing child alert was issued for Alayjah Bridges, 8-years-old, last seen in the area of the 1800 block of W 9th Street in Jacksonville.

Authorities say she was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with “S.P. Livingston Elementary School” written on it in white letters, black pants, and carrying a black, glitter backpack.

Alayjah has long, braided hair worn in a ponytail.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact FDLE or the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

