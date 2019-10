ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 14-year-old young man. The post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page says he’s a runaway.

They’re looking for 14-year-old Shawn Albert. He was last seen sometime Saturday “wearing brown pants and a red/black bandana on his head,” according to the post. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECSO. This is the second missing juvenile posted by the ECSO Sunday morning.