DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Miss Dothan is giving back to the community by helping a domestic abuse relief center.

Miss Dothan Emma Claire Hinson and little Miss Dothan held a toiletry drive for the House of Ruth.

The House of Ruth is a safe haven for victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men are affected in some way by physical abuse by an intimate partner.

Hinson and her team have been collecting toiletry items during the day to help the victims while doing community service.

“We have had so many people come by and see what we we’re about and they have run to the Dollar General and brought us so many supplies and we are thankful for that,” Hinson said. “We have collected I don’t even know how many baskets but more than I anticipated we would.”

If you couldn’t drop by the Hey Gorgeous Hair Studio Monday, they would be willing to come and pick up donations at any location.