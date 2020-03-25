MISD board approves employee compensation resolution; premium rate for emergency personnel

"It was really comforting for me as a leader to be able to tell them that this resolution was going before the board as quickly as possible."

MIDLAND, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – Midland ISD wants its employees to know they are covered during the district-wide closure. MISD expects to compensate all employees and long-term subs at their current rate of pay. A resolution was presented to, and approved by, the board during its regular meeting Tuesday night.

Superintendent, Orlando Riddick, is even taking it one step further by proposing a “premium rate of pay” for emergency-related personnel. This includes essential employees that report to work even amid the district closure.

“I applaud Mr. Riddick for that being one of the first things that he, you know, settled and knew would be on this next board agenda so that our employees could be at peace,” said Shelly Haney. Haney is Chief of Schools for the Reach Network, which oversees Goddard Junior High and Bunche Elementary in MISD.

“One of their questions, in at least every group, was about pay,” explained Haney. “And will we continue to get paid? It was really comforting for me as a leader to be able to tell them that this resolution was going before the board as quickly as possible.”

HAPPENING NOW: Virtual MISD Board of Trustees to vote on an employee compensation resolution amid COVID-19 closure.



To include all district employees and long-term substitutes. A “premium rate of pay” will also be considered for “emergency-personnel employees” that still work. pic.twitter.com/avP9lBMx5m — JuYeon Kim (@JuYeonKimTV) March 24, 2020

All district employees and long-term substitutes will be compensated at their current rate of pay. A premium rate of 1.5 times the regular rate was also approved for emergency-related personnel. These are employees that are absolutely necessary in continuing the operations of the district even amid a closure. Who qualifies for the premium rate are being determined by Riddick.

All board members expressed their gratitude for MISD employees and described Tuesday’s resolution as “the least they can do.”

For a closer look at all the provisions of the resolution, you can click here.

