Milton woman accused of abuse that put child in ICU

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) – A woman has been arrested for alleged abuse that put a child in a local hospital in April.

Kayla Baker, 26, is charged with aggravated child abuse.

Most of the information is redacted in the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. In the report, it does state that Baker took the child to Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital. The investigator wrote in the report that the child was intubated and was in the pediatric intensive care unit.

Baker was arrested Wednesday, July 14 , and she remains in the Santa Rosa County Jail.