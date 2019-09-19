Milton police chief identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Milton Police Chief Tony Tindell has released the name of the man killed in an officer-involved shooting.

The man is 34-year-old Edward Matthew Guerrero-Cruz. Guerrero-Cruz was arrested in April 2019 for battery on a law enforcement officer.

Officials say Guerrero-Cruz stole a dump truck at The Other Store at Dogwood Drive and Magnolia Street around 5:10 a.m. Ten minutes later, police say, he rammed two patrol vehicles leading to law enforcement firing shots into the dump truck killing the suspect at the main entrance of Pensacola State College Milton campus.

A Santa Rosa County sheriff’s deputy and two Milton police officers have been placed on paid administrative leave while FDLE investigates.