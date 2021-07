SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 36-year-old Milton man was found guilty of three counts of sexual battery on a 3-year-old on July 9.

James Johnston Stevens committed the offenses against the child in Milton between March 1, 2019, and July 6, 2019.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 5. Stevens faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison and designation as a sexual predator.