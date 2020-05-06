Milton Community Center available for sheltering from swamp fire

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Milton Community Center is available for sheltering and will be open by 4 p.m. Officials say evacuations are recommended for residents south of Interstate 10 from Escambia Bay to Blackwater Bay. All residents south of I-10 to the Garcon Point Bridge are recommended to evacuate. Residents can take their pets with them. 

Gulf Power has shut off power from Garcon Point Road to Dickerson City south of Interstate 10 for the protection of the firefighters responding to the wildfire. An estimated time of power restoration is unknown. 

Santa Rosa County officials urge residents to not let COVID-19 prevent them from utilizing the community shelter if needed. If the community center is the best available refuge from the wildfire, follow CDC guidelines for physical distancing and disease prevention. 

