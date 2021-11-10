Winn-Dixie offering 11-percent discount for veterans Thursday

(WKRG) — All local Winn-Dixie stores will offer an 11-percent discount to veterans and active military service members this Veterans Day, Nov. 11, on all qualifying grocery purchases with a valid military ID.

In addition to the discount, Winn-Dixie is also hosting a community donation program through Nov. 16 in all stores to support the USO and their mission to strengthen America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home, and country throughout their service to the nation.

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), the parent company of Winn Dixie, will also be offering the same discount and donation locations at its Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarket locations.