U.S. Space Force launches first recruitment video

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) Three U.S. Marines detained a hostile passenger who caused a disruption by making threatening comments during a flight from Japan to Texas, Monday, May 4.

Capt. Daniel Kult, Sgt. John Dietrick, and Pfc. Alexander Meinhardt of 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, II Marine Expeditionary Force, were traveling to the United States from a Unit Deployment Program in Okinawa, Japan, on a flight from Tokyo, when a passenger barricaded himself inside the lavatory and made threatening comments.